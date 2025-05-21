Real Madrid Watching Chelsea and Liverpool Midfielders Ahead of Summer Window
Real Madrid has quickly turned its attention to two Premier League midfielders despite still having one game to play in the La Liga season.
There are many areas of the squad that fans would like to see improved during the summer transfer window, and central midfield is one of them. According to a report from The Guardian, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister could fit the bill.
The report claims that Chelsea has no interest in selling Fernandez to Real Madrid this summer despite the interest from the Spanish club, whilst the situation is likely the same for Mac Allister.
There is no suggestion that either player is currently unsettled in the Premier League, and both would require huge transfer fees, money which Real Madrid may wish to spread around the squad rather than use on a single player.
There is no denying that Real Madrid will need a new midfielder in the summer, with Toni Kroos' departure having a clear impact and Luka Modric's powers waning. Money has already been spent on the defence, with Dean Huijsen set to arrive from Bournemouth, and the midfield appears to be next.
There is a faint chance of hijacking Arsenal's move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Larsson looks to be a more feasible deal in the meantime.
