Real Madrid Captain Luka Modric Weighs In On Kylian Mbappe's Struggling Form
Luka Modric has backed Kylian Mbappe to become a success at Real Madrid despite the Frenchman's recent struggling form. Modric reckons Mbappe has already proven that he is among the best players in the world and he is confident that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will do the same in the Spanish capital.
Mbappe completed a free summer transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, but is yet to reach his best form and has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances for Los Merengues so far. The 25-year-old has been overshadowed by Vinicius Jr and hasn't made the impact fans expected.
Modric, though, is confident that Mbappe will soon show the world his quality. The Croaiant recently said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):
Don’t doubt Mbappé. I'm sure he will help us a lot in the future. He will show everyone why he has been and still is one of the best players in the world.- Luka Modric
Kylian Mbappe didn't manage a goal contribution in Real Madrid's recent game as Los Blanos brushed away Osasuna 4-0 in a home La Liga game on Saturday, November 5. The win marked a return to winning ways for Carlo Ancelotti's side after they lost consecutive high-voltage games against Barcelona in La Liga and AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius Jr (34', 61', 69') scored a hat-trick and Jude Bellingham (42') got on the scoresheet against Osasuna.
Kylian Mbappe's performance in Real Madrid vs. Osasuna
Kylian Mbappe played the full 90 minutes during the game against Osasuna. He managed a shot on target and had three shots blocked. The French superstar completed 35 of his 38 attempted passes, including two key passes. Mbappe also completed six out of his nine attempted dribbles. The speedster helped Real Madrid out on the defensive front as well, winning nine ground duels.
While Mbappe is yet to make the desired impact in terms of goal contributions yet, his performances have been impressive. Given he keeps up the level, the numbers could soon be expected to improve for the mercurial attacker.
