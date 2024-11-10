Meet Raul Asencio: Real Madrid’s Debutant Who Bagged An Assist Against Osasuna
21-year-old Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio made a dazzling impression in his first-team debut against Osasuna on Saturday, November 9. The centre-back bagged an assist in the match and also helped his side keep a clean sheet.
A regular in the Castilla team, Asencio made a statement in his first game for the senior side as Carlo Ancelotti's side returned to winning ways with a 4-0 drubbing of Osasuna.
Vinicius Jr. scored a hat-trick (34', 61', 69') and Jude Bellingham (42') found the back of the net for the Madrid giants. Asencio bagged his assist for Los Blancos' second goal of the game, which was also Bellingham's first strike of the season.
After playing for Las Palmas until the age of 14, Asencio joined Real Madrid's La Fabrica academy at the age of 14.
With his recent performance, fans could see more of Asencio in the first team. David Alaba and Dani Carvajal are on the treatment table while Eder Militao has now joined the list with an ACL injury. Hence, Ancelotti might need more academy defenders in coming months.
Asencio, though, is still under investigation due to an alleged adult video that was made. Four other Real Madrid academy players are also under investigation, with the video involving a minor. Multiple sources claim that Asencio was not present during the incident, which was in Las Palmas. However, there's no official verdict on the matter yet.
Raul Asencio releases social media statement after Real Madrid debut
Raul Asencio released a social media statement after making his first team debut during the 4-0 win against Osasuna. He explained how it was a dream come true moment to play for the illustrious club. Asencio wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Today, the dream of every child who passes through La Fábrica has come true: to make his debut at the Bernabéu and win. Thanks to all the people who have helped me along the way, especially my family and friends! #HalaMadrid.- Raul Asencio
