Mario Cortegana Updates Fans On Real Madrid Coaching Shortlist If Xabi Alonso Is Sacked

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is feeling the pressure. Los Blancos limped to a 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo on December 7, the first time the opponents had won at the Bernabéu in 19 years.

There was growing pressure after a tough January, when they won just two of seven games across all competitions. That included three consecutive away draws in La Liga. There looked to be some relief with a 3-0 away win at Athletico Club to start December. However, that has quickly evaporated in light of what the fans saw on the field this past weekend.

It was a tough watch, with little drive and connection between the players until they went down to 10 men in the 64th minute. Amid growing reports of unrest in the dressing room between Alonso and some players, his future is uncertain just five months after his appointment.

👔 @XabiAlonso: “On Wednesday, we have a Champions League match to remove this bad taste from our mouths.”

🎙️ Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 7, 2025

The Athletic's Mario Cortegana has revealed that nobody at the club has backed Alonso to continue if they lose to Manchester City in the Champions League on December 10. It's worrying times, but if the club does decide to go another route, who could step in at this stage of the season?

Here are some options that Cortegana mentioned that President Florentino Perez and the hierarchy may consider.

Alvaro Arbeloa

IMAGO / Mijanphoto

Former Real Madrid player and teammate of Xavi Alonso at Liverpool and the Spanish club, Alvaro Arbeloa, is highly regarded. He is currently in charge of the Castilla side, who he has guided to 4th spot in the Primera Federación – Group 1. He had been in charge of various youth teams for the past five years before his 2025 appointment.

It would be a big call to replace Alonso with Arbeloa, given the Spaniard's zero experience at the top level. Despite the disastrous start, Los Blancos are still in contention for every trophy. The question is, is Arbeloa ready for that pressure while managing players with huge personalities?

Zinedine Zidane

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The No.1 option would be a man who has come in twice before to steady the ship. Zinedine Zidane brought success after replacing Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari in 2019. Is Zidane in a position where he would consider stepping in? If so, it would only be until the end of the season as he is eyeing the France national team job when Didier Deschamps steps down after the 2026 World Cup.

One thing is for sure: the team's strong personalities would respect him, and many of them have played under him before. His tactics have delivered plenty of success in the past, so he would likely be the ideal candidate.

Jurgen Klopp

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jürgen Klopp is another dream target, but unlikely to accept the role. The German left Liverpool after the 2023-24 season and has been the Global Head of Soccer for the Red Bull group. He was linked to the Real Madrid job previously but turned it down, as he was happy with his current role.

Klopp left Liverpool due to needing some time away from coaching, another reason why he may not take the job. If he is approached, it would certainly test him, allowing him to coach the best team in the world.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Given Bad News Regarding How Long Eder Militao Will Miss Due To Injury

Santi Cañizares Reveals The One Real Madrid Player Who Had A Positive Impact Against Celta Vigo

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Loss vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo: Report & Full Match Highlights As Nine-Man Los Blancos Lose