Real Madrid Given Bad News Regarding How Long Eder Militao Will Miss Due To Injury

On Sunday, Real Madrid's nightmare start to the season continued, with a humiliating 2-0 defeat at home to Celta Vigo, making it just one win in the last five La Liga outings.

A defeat, no goals scored, three red cards (including Endrick), two from left-backs, with another option, Ferland Mendy, injured, and once again another injury to a key player. This time, it was defender Eder Militao.

The Brazilian defender was withdrawn after 24 minutes of the game and was replaced by Antonio Rudiger. The score was 0-0 at the time, and he had played 78 minutes in the win over Athletic Club in midweek.

So, it is clear that the 27-year-old is crucial to the Real Madrid backline, which makes the news being reported today incredibly damaging. As per Arancha Rodriguez, Militao has "a tear in the biceps femoris of the left leg, with involvement of the proximal tendon", and will be out for "around four months".

Bad News For Xabi Alonso At Center-Back

Just terrible news. Xabi Alonso's side were already struggling with injuries, and this has just made things ten times worse. There is going to be pressure on injury-prone 32-year-old Antonio Rudiger to play significant minutes. Fortunately, Dean Huijsen should be back for the game against Alaves.

The whole backline, in general, is incredibly decimated. Both Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold are injured at right-back, whilst, as touched on earlier, left-backs Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia are now suspended, and Mendy is injured.

It is a good job there is a winter break in a couple of weeks. Nevertheless, there are still four games to play (including Copa Del Rey) before then, in which time a lot more damage could potentially be done. It remains to be seen whether Alonso will still be manager by the new year.r.

Until then, the best that can be hoped for is to stay within reach of Barcelona at the top of La Liga whilst progressing in the Copa Del Rey. The Champions League game against Manchester City at the Bernabeu feels like a free hit at this point—Erling Haaland against this makeshift defence. No more injuries or suspensions would be a useful night, no matter what the score is.

