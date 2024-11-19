Netflix Announce Real Madrid Superstar Vinicus Jr Documentary Release Date
Netflix announced that Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr's documentary will release in 2025.
The Brazilian superstar is currently one of the biggest superstars in the Spanish club, as well as in world football, and the news has made fans react on social media as they eagerly await its release.
Vincius, 24, possesses sparkling skills and always entertains fans with his on-field performances. Fans are now set to get a closer look at the player's life through the new documentary.
One of the fans wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Already seated.- User @a_derll
One fan commented:
I’ll be there.- User FedeeValver
Another commented on his Ballon d'Or loss:
Gonna be a watch 2025 gonna be mad only thing missing is the Golden Ball dude got done bad.- User Munaim4
Another was hyped:
Gonna bang.- User iloved3nzel.
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr set to return to action with Brazil
Vinicius Jr has been in fantastic form for Real Madrid this season, carrying on from where he left off at the end of the 2023-24 season. His form with Brazil, though, hasn't been spectacular. After a disappointing Copa America 2024 campaign, Vinicius once again failed to show his mettle in Brazil's previous game against Venezuela. The match ended in a 1-1 draw as Vinicius missed a penalty.
He is set to return to action on later tonight as Brazil play Uruguay. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the mercurial attacker can cause a turn in his international form.
