Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde Once Believed He'd Play For This Premier League Team
Since joining Real Madrid in 2016, Federico Valverde took just one season to break into the first team. Since then, he has been pivotal to Los Blancos, one of the first names on the team sheet, and playing numerous positions to support the team when asked.
In an interview with Marca, Valverde discussed several topics, including a trial at 16 with the top Premier League club, Arsenal, a time in his career when he thought that was where his future would be.
Valverde Believed His Long-Term Future Was with Arsenal
The Uruguayan believed Arsenal was his club under legendary head coach Arsene Wenger. However, it did not work out, but it appears to have been a good thing for Federico Valverde.
In Uruguay, the Premier League was the most watched soccer league in the country. Valverde dreamed of playing there, and that is where he thought he was going. Lucky for him, Real Madrid made the move after Arsenal failed to offer a deal, and the rest is history.
Valverde spoke about former Arsenal players helping him while he was in London due to the lack of English he could speak. Former players such as Chilean Alexis Sanchez and Argentine Emi Martinez supported Valverde, both of South American descent.
"I don’t know if he’ll remember me, but Dibu (Emi Martinez) helped me the most in everything, along with Hector Bellerín, Alexis Sanchez, and Santi Cazorla. I didn’t know English, and they had to explain all the work to me."
- Federico Valverde
Who knows where Arsenal would be if they had signed Valverde. However, the Uruguayan midfielder has won two Champions League medals and three La Liga titles, so destiny put him in the right place.
Recommended
Real Madrid International Roundup [11/18/2024]: Brahim Diaz Scores Sensational Hat-Trick For Morocco
Real Madrid Monitoring Versatile Bayern Munich Star As He Grows Frustrated With German Club
Real Madrid Legend Raul Says The Los Blancos Academy Is The Best in the World