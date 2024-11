Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde Once Believed He'd Play For This Premier League Team

๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡พ๐Ÿš€ ๐Ž๐ ๐ ๐ˆ๐‚๐ˆ๐€๐‹ | Federico Valverde's top strike against Man City has won the Champions League Goal of the Week! ๐Ÿคฉ pic.twitter.com/29I3qqo184