Real Madrid vs Girona: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid takes on Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu and is in need of a La Liga win. Los Blancos has failed to win in their previous three, resulting in them losing its lead at the top of the standings.
Real have only faced their next opponent, Girona, a handful of times, as they are a relatively new team to the top league in Spain.
Ahead of this weekend's game, let's revisit five classic La Liga matches between Real Madrid and Girona.
March 18, 2018: Real Madrid 6-3 Girona
In only the second meeting between the two teams, Cristiano Ronaldo scored four times and assisted one in a nine-goal thriller.
Despite so many goals, there were only two in the first half, one from either side. Ronaldo opened the scoring, but Cristhian Stuani canceled out the lead. Real Madrid came out firing in the second half. Ronaldo completed his hat trick, and Lucas Vazquez scored in the first 20 minutes.
Stuani pulled one back, with Garteh Bale extending the three-goal lead in the 86th minute. Juanpe's header two minutes later made it 5-3, with Ronaldo grabbing his fourth goal in stoppage time to end the scoring.
February 10, 2024: Real Madrid 4-0 Girona
A top-of-the-standings clash with first place Real Madrid took on second place Girona, who were having a successful season.
The game, however, was very one-sided, with Real Madrid running out 4 goal winners. First-half goals were from Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, with the Brazilian assisting Bellingham with his 15th goal of the season, giving the home team a 2-0 lead.
Bellingham grabbed his second of the game in the 54th minute, with Vinicius grabbing his second assist, setting up Rodrygo for the fourth goal. The win extended Los Blancos' lead at the top of La Liga to five points.
October 29, 2017: Girona 2-1 Real Madrid
In the first meeting between the two teams, Girona grabbed a famous win at the Estadi Montilivi.
Real Madrid took the lead in the 12th minute through Isco. Los Blancos had chances to end the lead in the first half, and they would rue those misses in the second period.
Two goals in the space of four minutes had the Blanquivermells in front. Striker Cristhian Stuani made it five goals in ten games for Girona, with Portu making it 2-1. Real could not find an equalizer, with the home team celebrating a famous win.
April 25, 2023: Girona 4-2 Real Madrid
Girona recorded its third win over Real Madrid in 2023, a six-goal thriller. Taty Castellanos scored all four goals for the home team.
The Argentine forward scored his first two in the first 24 minutes. Real Madrid pulled one back before halftime thanks to Vinicius Jr. Heading out into the second half, most expected Los Blancos to push on and pick up the points.
Castellanos did not read the script, scoring two more, the first one minute into the second half. Lucas Vazquez pulled one back in the 85th minute, but Girona held on for the three points.
August 26, 2018: Girona 1-4 Real Madrid
Real Madrid avoided a second consecutive defeat at the Estadi Montilivi in the second game of the 2018/19 season.
Girona took the lead, thanks to Borja García, looking to cause another upset. However, real Madrid made sure lighting would not strike twice, scoring four unanswered goals.
Defender Sergio Ramos equalized just before halftime from the penalty spot. Further goals from Gaeth Bale and a brace from Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid the win.
