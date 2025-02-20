Thibaut Courtois Thinks Erling Haaland Could Score Like Cristiano Ronaldo At Real Madrid
Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in world football and the Norwegian is showing his prowess at Manchester City at the moment.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, however, thinks Haaland could be a success just like Cristiano Ronaldo in the Spanish capital because of the team's quality and style of play.
Courtois said someone needed to step up when Ronaldo left for Juventus, which saw Karim Benzema take the reigns. He now thinks Haaland could have a similar impact on Los Merengues.
Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, Courtois said:
Did you expect that from Benzema? Because obviously, Cristiano was there before. And he was almost like, Cristiano was the superstar, and Benzema was like the next guy to him supporting. Yeah, because eventually, Cristiano scored a lot of goals. But when he left, someone else got those goals.
He added:
If you're in the right spot, I also think a striker like Haaland in our team would score a lot of goals, because we are very attacking. I think Haaland is also this kind of striker that lives from inside the box. And I think we have enough quality to reach there and if you're inside the box, I think we have a lot of crosses in the game.
Haaland scored twice against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play off first leg. Him bringing those goals to the Spanish capital and potentially linking with Kylian Mbappe is certainly an enticing prospect for the club's fans.
