Kevin De Bruyne Says Former Real Madrid Star Was Only Behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar are among the most talented players of this generation. The three superstars captured fans' attention, as very few could do.
Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne thinks Real Madrid had a player who was only behind those three superstars regarding talent.
The player in question is none other than Eden Hazard. After a glorious Premier League stint, the Belgian joined Los Blancos as the club's most expensive transfer. However, he failed miserably in the Spanish capital and is currently retired.
In a recent Sky Sports Premier League interview, De Bruyne was asked about the best Belgian player in EPL's history. The midfielder said:
For me, it has to be Eden. I think, talent-wise, he’s probably like top-five in the world behind Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar. Eden on his day was so, so good. His quality in one-v-one, his dribbling, he never seemed to care, he was just playing football. I played with him since we were both 16 and he’s a really nice guy too.
Eden Hazard is a two-time Premier League winner with Chelsea. He made 245 appearances in the English top flight, scoring 85 goals and providing 54 assists. Hazard tore apart the league in style with his mazy runs and exceptional dribbling.
His Real Madrid spell, however, was far from ideal. Hazard consistently struggled with fitness issues. The Belgian made only 76 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. Hazard called time on his career in October 2023.
