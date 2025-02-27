Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos' Contract Details At CF Monterrey Revealed
Sergio Ramos spent part of the 2024-25 season as a free agent, and any club looking to sign him had to meet his demands—financial and otherwise.
CF Monterrey eventually agreed to the terms when they signed him, and after many speculated where the Real Madrid legend would continue his career, he chose Mexico over MLS, Saudi Arabia, or South America.
MORE: Monterrey’s Signing Of Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Viewed as Lionel Messi-Like
The question is: What demands did Ramos have that kept him a free agent for most of 2024, not signing with any club until the start of 2025?
BeIN Sports reports (via AS) that the 39-year-old central defender's one-year deal includes an annual salary of approximately $4.28 million, plus performance-based bonuses.
He will also have the flexibility to choose which matches to play in and receive additional compensation for each appearance in the Club World Cup.
As part of his agreement, Ramos has requested to be the captain of the Mexican team and will earn a two percent commission on each shirt sold with his name and number. Additionally, he has expressed a preference to live near Sergio Canales and to have a driver available 24/7.
Ramos already debuted in the 3-1 win over Atlético de San Luis last weekend. The veteran center-back played 80 minutes, where he captained the team and nearly scored twice. On Tuesday, Monterrey played Mazatlan FC, where Ramos didn't travel with the team.
