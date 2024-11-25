Nike Set To Re-Release Iconic Shoe With Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr
Nike are set to bring back one of their iconic boots, the Mercurial Vapor 1 RGN, which was first worn by Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario back in 2002. And Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr will be the one featuring in it.
A total 4500 pairs of those boots will be released with some modern advancements to the old model. Manicured football pitches, flashing cameras, and packed stadiums have been added to the boot's design.
The new pair of boots will be available in retail stores from December 9. He is set to don the iconic chrome colorway, made famous by Vinicius' compatriot and the iconic Ronaldo Nazario. The Real Madrid number 7, who has been a Nike athlete since 2013, said on the matter (via Nike's website):
It’s a really special feeling to use these boots now, knowing the history behind them. They’re such an iconic boot and a symbol of one of the biggest legends of the game, Ronaldo. I can’t wait to try them in the next games — hopefully, I’ll score as many goals as R9 did with them.- Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr out injured for three weeks
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr suffered a hamstring injury and is set to miss three weeks of action because of it. The injury was to the femoral bicep of his left leg and he'll miss multiple games, including the upcoming UEFA Champions League showdown against Liverpool.
Recommended
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Points Finger At What Caused His Injury Setback
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Names Squad For UEFA Champions League Game
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 3-0 Victory Over Leganes