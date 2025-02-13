Osasuna Star Offers Lavish Praise For Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr
Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. is one of the best players in world football. The Real Madrid attacker won the FIFA The Best Award in December 2024, and finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting.
Even opponents often admire the Brazilian superstar. Bryan Zaragoza, who is on loan at Osasuna from Bayern Munich, has offered Vinicius high praise.
Real Madrid take on Osasuna in a La Liga away game on February 15. Ahead of the game, Zaragoza had nothing but high praise for Vinicius.
Zaragoza told Kosner (h/t Mundo Deportivo):
Playing against world-class players, everyone wants to, and everyone likes it. I love playing against them; we always see them, and in the end, they are the best. It’s always good to play against them. Real Madrid has many great players, but right now, I would say Vinicius is a reference; I like the way he plays, and I look up to him.- Bryan Zaragoza
Zaragoza added:
I try to take things from him, I’m not similar to him, but the game is more or less based on what Vinicius does.- Bryan Zaragoza
Zaragoza also spoke highly of Kylian Mbappe, saying:
I can also talk about Mbappe, they are two great players, although my profile is more Vinicius.
Zaragoza also shared his take on the upcoming La Liga clash against Real Madrid, saying:
They are a very good team, one of the best. We all want to play against them and even more so here at our ground, with our people and our fans. We’ll try to make them happy, and if we can’t win, we’ll try to add to that.I think it’s a good time to get a hand on Real Madrid. Even if one goes out and another comes in, Madrid always tend to compete well. But I think that if there’s a time to get a hand on Real Madrid, it’s now.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Earned Staggering Amount To Top Sportico Highest-Paid Athletes In 2024
Real Madrid Transfer News: Asencio, Alexander-Arnold, Beukema, Lukeba & More - February 13, 2025
Osasuna vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Raphael Varane Reveals 'Mad' Reason Behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Longevity