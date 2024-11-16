Real Madrid CF ON SI

Edwin van der Sar Reveals Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Unique Free Kick Training Regime

Edwin van der Sar has revealed how Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo trained free kicks at Manchester United.

Apratim Banerjee

Edwin van der Sar has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo shunned his free kick techniques at Manchester United.

Van der Sar played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford before the Portuguese superstar moved to Real Madrid. During his Manchester United career and early Real Madrid career, Ronaldo used to be one of the best free kick takers in world football.

He put in hours of practice to perfect his technique and Van der Sar has now revealed his experience of training alongside the former United and Los Blancos number 7.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand, the former Dutch goalkeeper said:

I remember after training, Cristiano would ask me to take some free kicks at him. I would tell him to take the second or third goalkeeper, but he would reply: 'No, no, I want to score against the best!' And if he didn’t succeed, he would try again and again until he scored.

Edwin van der Sar

Van der Sar added:

I would say to him, 'Cristiano, what about my self-confidence? Why is everything about your confidence?'

Edwin van der Sar

MORE: Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts on Social Media After Scoring Stunning Bicycle Kick Against Poland

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps going strong at the age of 39

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Potugal
Cristiano Ronaldo has maintained his level despite reaching the age of 39. The Al-Nassr forward scored a brace in his recent game for Portugal against Poland in the UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo scored a panenka penalty and a bicycle kick during the 4-1 routing of Poland. Portugal reached the quarter-finals of the Nations League courtesy of the win.

Published
