Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Name Drops Managers Who Rival Him As The Best In The Last 30 Years
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has answered questions about whether he is the best manager of the last 30 years.
The Italian was asked in a recent press conference about the topic, and Ancelotti claims he is not the best, as managers like Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Valeriy Lobanovskyi have won more than him.
Ancelotti then jokingly claimed that even if he thought he was the best manager in the past 30 years, there won't be a statue of him.
Speaking to the media ahead of Los Blancos' upcoming La Liga game against Osasuna, he said (as relayed by French outlet L'Equipe):
I don’t believe I’m the best coach of the last 30 years. I’ve won a lot, but there are coaches who have won more. Ferguson, Guardiola, and before that Lobanovsky. And even if I thought I was the best coach of the last 30 years, what then? They won’t build me a statue (laughs).- Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers of the modern era, with his most significant spells coming with clubs like AC Milan, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's career highlights
Carlo Ancelotti has managed clubs across top European leagues. Apart from Real Madrid, he has also had spells with Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli, and more during his career.
Ancelotti has won the Coach of the Year award three times and has lifted 29 trophies as a manager. Ancelotti is a five time UEFA Champions League winner, three times with Real Madrid across two spells and twice with AC Milan. He has also won league titles in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and in England.
Overall, his bulging cabinet is impressive to say the least and any other manager would envy it. However, Ancelotti's recent words show his humility in spite of the tremendous success.
