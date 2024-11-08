Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Predicted Lineup, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will look to get their season back on track when they host Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.
Carlo Ancelotti's men will be looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back defeats to Barcelona in La Liga and AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.
Meanwhile, discontent has been mounting among supporters, with many questioning Ancelotti and several Real Madrid players due to the club's recent dip in form.
As it stands, Los Blancos sit nine points behind leaders Barcelona in the Spanish top flight, albeit with a game in hand. Osasuna, on the other hand, is just three points behind Real in 5th place. Vincente Moreno's side heads into this fixture with Real Madrid on the back of three successive victories in all competitions.
The last time Real Madrid and Osasuna met was back in March when Los Blancos won 4-2 at Estadio El Sadar. Vinicius Jr. (2), Dani Carvajal, and Brahim Diaz all scored on that day. Notably, Osasuna hasn't defeated Real Madrid since January 2011.
Here's a look at the last five La Liga meetings between the two sides.
Date
Result
March 16, 2024
Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid
October 7, 2023
Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna
February 18, 2023
Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid
October 2, 2022
Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna
April 20, 2022
Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News
Auerelian Tchouameni has been ruled out with an ankle injury. The Frenchman joins Dani Carvajal, David Alabla, and Thibaut Courtois on the sidelines for this fixture.
Although Federico Valverde came off with back issue on Tuesday night against AC Milan, the Uruguay international is expected to be fit. Rodrygo is also set to be involved following his return to the squad this past week.
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna Date
Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna Kick-Off Time
Time: 8am EST (5am PST, 2pm Local Time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs. Osasuna
United States: ESPN+ and Fubo
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN1 and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports 2 and BeIN Sports Connect
