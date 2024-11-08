Carlo Ancelotti Wants To Do One Last Thing With Real Madrid Before He Retires
Carlo Ancelotti has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, so the recent struggles at Real Madrid are nothing he hasn't come across before.
Speaking to L'Equipe, Ancelotti discussed his retirement plan, joking that if Real Madrid sacked him, he might pursue those plans. However, he has one more goal before he hangs up his boots: a winner's medal in the new Champions League format.
Carlo Ancelotti Still Has the Fire to Win Before Considering Retirement
Carlo Ancelotti told L'Equipe, " It will be a great day when I retire," but he is not ready to leave the competitiveness of head coaching just yet. The fire is burning, even more so now that he has the new Champions League format to potentially add to his résumé.
“Before stopping, I want to win the new Champions League. I am a coach who always wants to reach the top.”- Carlo Ancelotti
If Ancelotti wants to reach that goal this season, his team has some work to do. Two wins from four puts them in a challenging situation, with Liverpool coming next. However, they still have winnable games in the last three games. They might have to win all four to make it into the top eight, resulting in missing out on a bye from the first round.
Speaking about his retirement, Ancelotti wants to travel, mentioning Argentina, the Maldives, and Australia as his dream destinations. He noted that his family has been incredibly supportive since the beginning, with his wife wanting him to continue.
“Can I imagine retirement? I can imagine it... I started in football forty-eight years ago. So, I start to think about the day this might end. What could make me say stop? I would say if Madrid fired me (laughs). I don’t know what would make me stop. My family? No. My wife wants me to continue!”- Carlo Ancelotti
Despite all his achievements in those nearly 30 years of coaching, Ancelotti does not see himself as the best, naming others such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola as coaches who have won more. One thing is sure: He is a legend at Real Madrid and could add to his legacy with Los Blancos.
