Journalist Claims Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti 'Fed Up' With Brazil's FA
Carlo Ancelotti has been widely rumored as Brazil’s top choice to take over the national team, with reports linking him to the job for the past two years. But now, there’s growing speculation that the Italian coach might be losing patience with Brazil’s football federation.
Recently, MARCA reported that Ancelotti turned down the offer and personally called Brazil FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues to express his gratitude for the interest. The outlet also noted that the Italian coach is considering a significant offer from Saudi Arabia.
Amid the ongoing back-and-forth rumored talks between Brazil's FA and Ancelotti's camp, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Alberto Cerruti shared on SER Deportivo how the Real Madrid manager is dealing with the ongoing leaks and offered more insight into the growing frustration within the club.
Ancelotti is a man of his word. I sent him a message, and he replied immediately, but simply writing 'I can't talk, too much is being said.' My very personal feeling is that he’s fed up with the pressure Brazil is putting on him.- Alberto Cerruti
Moreover, Cerruti noted that Ancelotti would prefer to stay at Real Madrid, where he has one more year left on his current contract.
Carlo is a calm man; he would like to stay in Madrid, and if Madrid doesn't want him, maybe that will be his future... If the situation isn't clear, Carlo could leave Madrid and not end up in Brazil.- Alberto Cerruti
