Journalist Claims Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti 'Fed Up' With Brazil's FA

Journalist Alberto Cerruti shared details on Carlo Ancelotti amid talks with Brazil's FA.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Carlo Ancelotti has been widely rumored as Brazil’s top choice to take over the national team, with reports linking him to the job for the past two years. But now, there’s growing speculation that the Italian coach might be losing patience with Brazil’s football federation.

Recently, MARCA reported that Ancelotti turned down the offer and personally called Brazil FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues to express his gratitude for the interest. The outlet also noted that the Italian coach is considering a significant offer from Saudi Arabia.

MORE: Hansi Flick Reveals How Lamine Yamal Can Become Like Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti
IMAGO / PsnewZ

Amid the ongoing back-and-forth rumored talks between Brazil's FA and Ancelotti's camp, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Alberto Cerruti shared on SER Deportivo how the Real Madrid manager is dealing with the ongoing leaks and offered more insight into the growing frustration within the club.

Ancelotti is a man of his word. I sent him a message, and he replied immediately, but simply writing 'I can't talk, too much is being said.' My very personal feeling is that he’s fed up with the pressure Brazil is putting on him.

Carlo Ancelotti
IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

Moreover, Cerruti noted that Ancelotti would prefer to stay at Real Madrid, where he has one more year left on his current contract.

Carlo is a calm man; he would like to stay in Madrid, and if Madrid doesn't want him, maybe that will be his future... If the situation isn't clear, Carlo could leave Madrid and not end up in Brazil.

Published
Eduardo Razo
Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

