Real Madrid Forward Legally Trademarks His Goal Celebration
The Real Madrid squad is full of goalscorers. The team has already scored over 100 goals in all competitions this season.
From those excellent goalscorers, several have iconic celebrations: Vinicius' "no look Call of Duty" celebration, Kylian Mbappe's folded arms, and Jude Bellingham's arms out celebration.
Bellingham and Mbappe have trademarked their signature celebrations. However, another Real Madrid forward player has reportedly done the same.
The Athletic's Mario Cortegana has said Brahim Diaz has now followed in the footsteps of his teammates. The Moroccan trademarked his celebration, where he shrugs his soldiers.
He recently registered the celebration legally as his trademark- Mario Cortegana
MORE: Match-Winner Brahim Diaz Reacts to Champions League Win Over Atletico Madrid
Diaz has been in great form recently for Los Blancos, making the most of the injuries and suspensions. He has scored three times in his last six games, so we have seen that celebration frequently.
