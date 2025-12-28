Real Madrid Crowned World’s Most Valuable Football Team in 2025

It's been a difficult year for Real Madrid. First, missing out on all the top trophies to end the 2024-25 season under Carlo Ancelotti. Now under Xabi Alonso, they have hit a few spurious bumps after a strong start to the season.

They are still well within chances of winning silverware in 2026; however, the focus now must shift away from 2025. They ended the year with one small victory: being crowned the most valuable football club in the world.

According to Transfermarkt, Los Blancos' squad value is the highest in the world, pipping Premier League side Arsenal to the No. 1 spot.

Real Madrid top rankings with $1.62 billion squad value

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to the website, Real Madrid's squad value totals $1.62 billion (€1.38 billion). It was several million more than No. 2-ranked Arsenal (€1.29 billion). The next teams were Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, with squad values of €1.18 billion.

Their league rivals, and the current Spanish champions, Barcelona, were ranked No. 6 at €1.12 billion, behind Chelsea. Liverpool was the final team whose squad was valued at over €1 billion.

The next Spanish club on the list was Atletico Madrid at No. 14, worth just €589 million. It shows the huge drop-off in the league. In fact, there are no other teams in the top 25 in terms of squad values. The next team from Spain would sit at No. 43, that being Atletico Club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The results show how hard it is for other teams to compete with the so-called 'big two' in Spain. Only Valencia and Atletico Madrid have prevented the Spanish giants from winning the La Liga title, both on two occasions. Despite the financial gap between the other teams, it's not always easy for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

If the league wants to be as exciting and the most-watched in the world, it needs to address the situation to make it more compelling to watch. The Premier League is the most-watched and does a good job of making it more enjoyable to watch. They have 13 of their 20 teams in the top 25 most valuable clubs, showing that a more evenly shared league revenue makes the league more competitive.

Los Blancos have three players in the top five most valuable players in the world. Barcelona's Lamin Yamal is No. 1, and Erling Haaland of Manchester City is No. 2. Then Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. follow in that order.

