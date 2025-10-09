Kylian Mbappe Reveals Injury Update As He Tells France Coach He 'Wants to Play'

Heading into the international break, Real Madrid had injury concerns over forwards Kylian Mbappe and Franco Mastantuono. The Frenchman has revealed his stance on the ankle injury he picked up against Villarreal last weekend.

The 26-year-old limped off in the La Liga game after scoring the third goal for Los Blancos. It was not seen as a significant injury, but it was unclear if he would play for France during the international duty.

However, he joined the squad and has expressed his desire to play. However, will head coach Didier Deschamps risk him when he possibly does not need to?

What Did Kylian Mbappe Say About His Injury?

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Kylian Mbappe joined up with the French national team, but has been training away from the first team due to his injury. However, he has revealed he is ready to play in the games against Azerbaijan and Iceland, per Marca.

“I want to play. The coach wants me to play, so I don't think there will be any major problems. I feel good. We talk often with the coach. I haven't trained yet, I'm going to train today: it will be the last test. I don't have any particular worries, I want to play and continue on this path towards World Cup qualification." Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

France is sitting on six points, and two more wins would all but secure their qualification to the 2026 World Cup. Having Mbappe available would be a boost for Deschamps, but he would also not want to risk him further.

Real Madrid Aware of Kylian Mbappe's Injury Progress

The club vs country battle when it comes to players' fitness can be a precarious one. However, Mbappe has revealed that Real Madrid are fully aware and understand his decision to go and join his country for the upcoming games.

"And for us, the French national team is the most important thing. In Madrid, everything went well. There was clear communication. I had something wrong with my knee, but I wanted to come. The club was understanding." Kylian Mbappe

🚨 Kylian Mbappé: “I have settled well in Madrid, I'm a little more relaxed there. This isn't an attack on France, of course”.



“The lifestyle is different, it's less hectic than in Paris. I've managed to get my head and legs back in place”. pic.twitter.com/Y7dNYnA18M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2025

It will be interesting to see how much gametime Mbappe gets, as Real Madrid will be hoping they don't overwork him. Xabi Alonso's side has some big games coming up, including Juventus in the Champions League and the El Clasico in La Liga. The Spanish head coach will want a fit Mbappe for both games.

