Why Has Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Issued a Public Apology to Influencer Virginia Fonseca?

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. has taken to social media to issue an apology to American-Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca. The pair were said to be in a relationship, but things may have changed.

The 26-year-old influencer stated that she was no longer with Vinicius, having been in a relationship with the Los Blancos forward, even flying over to see three games at the Bernabeu. However, things have cooled down, with Vini Jr. now issuing a public apology for his actions during the relationship.

It was not revealed what he did, but he showed that he was not happy with his actions towards Fonseca and did not respond in a way that would make her happy. Some media outlets have suggested that the two were in a relationship while the presenter was married to singer Zé Felipe, but this is not entirely clear.

Vinicius Jr.'s Apology To Virginia Fonseca on Instagram

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Vinicius Jr. took to his social media to post a lengthy message on Instagram Stories in Portuguese. He spoke about his relationship with the American/Brazilian presenter and influencer, and expressed his apologies for his actions.

"We all go through moments that make us reflect and grow. I recently experienced a situation that made me reflect and recognize attitudes that didn't represent who I want to be or the kind of relationships I want to build." Vinicius Jr.

"Virginia is an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I feel enormous affection and respect. Since we met, she has come to Madrid three times to see me, leaving behind her routine, her commitments, and her life just to be with me. I have met an admirable mother and an incredible partner." Vinicius Jr.

Although we weren't officially a couple yet, there was a sincere connection. I'm not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I didn't respond in the best way I could have, and that I disappointed her. Vinicius Jr

"For this reason, I want to apologize publicly, with an open heart, because I understand that a true relationship only exists when there is respect, trust, and transparency. The idea now is to restart everything. Without lies, without fights, without masks. With lots of love, affection, and respect." Vinicius Jr.

Via @Vinijr Instagram

At the end of his post, he stated that the two will press restart and have a relationship with trust and honesty. Virginia Fonseca has not commented after the post was made public. Vini Jr. is currently in Asia preparing for Brazil's international friendlies.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Dean Huijsen Pulls Out Of Spain Squad with Injury, But When Will He Return for Real Madrid?

Turns Out Real Madrid Aren't the Only Team Unhappy with Officiating in La Liga

Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso Gets Good News Regarding Midfielder Fede Valverde

Former Tennis Star Rafa Nadal Has Message for Negative Real Madrid Fans