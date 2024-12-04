Real Madrid Hires Dani Carvajal's Nutritionist Who Also Specializes in Injury Prevention
Real Madrid has faced difficulties with injuries this season, not once having a fully fit squad. First-team players Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are out for the season, and others have either missed several games or are still working to get back on the field.
The club is looking for solutions and has identified somebody who could help. Relevo has reported the club has hired Dani Carvajal's nutritionist, Itziar Gonzalez de Arriba,to help with the injury problems
The Hire is to Try to Help Combat the Injury Problems
Itziar González de Arriba has been working with Dani Carvajal and other athletes over the years, including former Real Madrid midfielder, Sergio Canales.
Now playing in Liga MX with Monterrey, Canales used Itziar Gonzalez to help him recover from his third cruciate ligament injury. He did just that, cutting out certain foods and fluids to aid the recovery.
Real Madrid has heard about her success and Itziar Gonzalez's work with Carvajal as well. They hope she can help some of their star players who are currently sidelined with muscle injuries with their recovery.
Real Madrid have seen several players return from injuries at a crucial time in the season. However, the appointment is also set to help prevent such injuries from happening more frequently.
