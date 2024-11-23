Real Madrid Target Attempting to Become the Best Defender in the World
Real Madrid target Castello Lukeba has expressed his desire to become the best defender in the world.
Los Blancos are suffering from multiple issues across the defense. David Alaba, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and more are currently on the sidelines nursing injuries. Hence, Los Blancos are looking to bolster their defensive ranks.
However, their is no significant movement expected in January. The club are keen on making summer moves and Lukeba has emerged as an option for Los Merengues. The 21-year-old Frenchman currently plies his trade for Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. Leipzig are expected to ask around $75 million.
Lukeba has now claimed that he feels comfortable at Leipzig and wants to win titles with the club. Lukeba has his eyes set on the ceiling as he aims to become the best defender in the world. He said (as quoted by Diario AS):
I feel comfortable in Leipzig. We’ve seen lots of players develop here from at a young age: Nkunku, Gvardiol, Konate, Upamecano. This shows Leipzig is the best club to develop at. But, it’s also clear – If I want to become the best defender in the world, I have to compete against the best clubs in the world. Right now it’s important to play a lot. I want to win titles with Leipzig. They have never been a champion.- Castello Lukeba
Carlo Ancelotti looking to try new defensive formation in Real Madrid's next game
Real Madrid are injury ridden at the moment with several important players suffering from fitness issues. Hence, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to play his card differently for the upcoming game. Los Merengues will play Leganes in a La Liga away clash on Sunday, November 24. Ancelotti has hinted that he could try placing Fede Valverde in the full-back position for the upcoming game.
Speaking on the same, the Italian manager said (via Madrid Universal):
Valverde at full-back is an option, we have tried some things in this break but tomorrow I will try to choose the best one for the team.- Carlo Ancelotti
