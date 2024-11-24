La Liga President Javier Tebas Fires Back at Florentino Perez for Real Madrid Chief’s Comments
La Liga chief Javier Tebas has lambasted Florentino Perez for the Real Madrid president's latest comments.
During the recent club assembly, Perez hit out at La Liga's commercial rights policy, claiming it has no transparency. Perez's comments have rubbed Tebas the wrong way, and the league president has now hit out at Perez through social media.
Tebas went on an extended rant on X (formerly Twitter). He claimed no one supports Perez and opined that the Los Blancos president thinks everyone, except himself, is wrong. On his post, Tebas wrote:
After listening to Florentino Pérez at the assembly, I still see in him that "messianic" character of saviour of football that, paradoxically, no one in the sector supports. According to him, everything is wrong and only his ideas are correct. Last Friday, 22nd, at the LaLiga assembly, some of his criticisms of our organisation were addressed. These were vehemently defended by JAS, but after a serious debate and a secret vote, he only managed to get 3 votes out of 42 possible.- Javier Tebas
Tebas added:
He cannot fool the LaLiga clubs, although it seems that he can fool others, including certain sectors of the political class and some "portaCoces". We will continue to expose his lies, phantom amendments and half-truths. The only thing that is evident is his clear influence in certain political circles, something that he tells without even blushing.- Javier Tebas
What Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said about La Liga
Florentino Perez went all in when criticizing La Liga's lack of transparency in the commercial rights policy. He claimed that the league has been taking 11% of a club's profit for the past half a century. Speaking in the assembly, he said (via FOOTBOOM):
There is a lack of transparency from the entity regarding the agreement with CVC, which sought to expropriate the club’s commercial rights. With CVC, they aimed to expropriate 11% of the profits for half a century. Fifty years! Whether we liked it or not. Behind our backs. We regret the lack of transparency. It astonishes us how LaLiga justifies the money distributed to clubs and media despite our insistence.- Florentino Perez
Recommended
Leganes vs Real Madrid Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Official Squad, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid Target Attempting to Become the Best Defender in the World
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Leganes vs Real Madrid (11/23/2024)
Marco Materazzi Offers To Settle Feud With Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane 18 Years After Infamous Headbutt