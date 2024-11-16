Real Madrid International Roundup [11/15/2025]: Brahim Diaz Scores Twice For Morocco
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, Federico Valverde, and Luka Modric all featured for their respective countries today.
Diaz played for Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away at Gabon, Valverde represented Uruguay against Colombia in a CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualification game, and Modric played in Croatia's away match at Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.
Brahim Diaz Nets Twice In Morocco's Victory
Two goals from Diaz helped Morocco overcome Gabon 5-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifier.
Notably, the Los Blancos forward scored his brace in the space of three minutes, with his first goal hitting the net in the 20th minute and his second in the 23rd minute. This means Diaz has now scored four goals in seven games for Morocco.
As a result of today's 5-1 victory, Morocco go eight points clear at the top of their AFCON qualification group.
Luka Modric Tastes Defeat With Croatia
Modric played the full 90 minutes as 10-man Croatia lost 1-0 to Scotland in the Nations League. John McGinn scored the winner for the home team in the 86th minute.
Despite the defeat, Modric led the majority of Croatia's individual statistics. Overall, the Los Blancos midfielder topped the charts for key stats like most touches, most passes completed, most duels won, most tackles, and most recoveries for the visitors.
After the 1-0 defeat, Croatia is second in its Nations League group with seven points. They are now six points behind leaders Portugal, who overcame Poland 5-1 today to secure their place in the competition's quarter-final stage. Notably, Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Portugal.
Federico Valverde Features In Uruguay's Dramatic Win Over Colombia
A dramatic stoppage-time winner from Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte saw Uruguay overcome Colombia 3-2 in their World Cup 2026 qualifier. Colombia had leveled the scoring in the 96th minute, but substitute Ugarte made sure Uruguay came away with the victory just a few minutes later.
Real Madrid midfielder Valverde played the full game for the triumphant hosts, although he did pick up a yellow card in the 69th minute.
The victory moves Uruguay into second place, level on points with Colombia and three points off leaders Argentina. Uruguay's final World Cup qualifying game is against Brazil on November 19.
