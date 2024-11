๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ท Vs Scotland tonight, Luka Modriฤ‡ was the Croatia player with the:



โ€ข Most touches

โ€ข Most passes completed

โ€ข Most passes into the final 3rd

โ€ข Most key passes

โ€ข Most big chances created

โ€ข Most long balls

โ€ข Most duels won

โ€ข Most tackles

โ€ข Most recoveries