10 Celebrities And Athletes You Probably Didn't Know Were Real Madrid Fans
No sports franchise is bigger than Real Madrid, with more than 450 million fans worldwide. From fans in the US to Japan, Los Blancos touches the hearts of people across the globe.
Among the millions of supporters, There are many famous Real Madrid supporters. How many of the below did you know followed Los Blancos?
1. Carlos Alcaraz - Professional Tennis Player
The Men's tennis world No. 3, Carlos Alcaraz, is a Spanish native and a huge Real Madrid fan. He has been spotted several times at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when he is not competing. He recently revealed his best 5-a-side team of players, with four Real Madrid players in the line-up, including Cristiano Ronaldo.
2. Fernando Alonso - Motorsport Driver
Currently racing for Aston Martin in Formula One, Fernando Alonso is a die-hard Real Madrid fan. He has been quoted as saying if he were to be a footballer, he would play for Los Blancos, the team I love and support. In 2017, President Florentino Perez made Alonso an honorary club member.
3. Jennifer Lopez - Actress and Singer
Known mainly for her singing career, Jennifer Lopez is a big fan of Real Madrid. The American has visited the Santiago Bernabeu several times, attended training sessions, and met up with Cristiano Ronaldo during pre-season trips to the US.
4. Magnus Carlsen - Chess Player
Magnus Carlsen, the chess grandmaster, is another big fan of Los Blancos. He is part of the Norweigan Real Madrid supporters group and once took the field for an honorary kick-off. He recently reached out to Vinicius Jr. after his Ballon d'Or snub.
5. Luka Doncic - Professional Basketball Player
One of the best basketball players in the world, Slovenian Luka Doncic, plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. However, before moving to the US, he played for the Real Madrid basketball team. Since then, Doncic has shown his support for the team.
6. Sergio Garcia - Professional Golfer
Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters Champion, is a well-known Real Madrid fan. The Spaniard has often been seen on the golf course with the club's badge on his golf club covers. He has also been invited to the field for an honorary kick-off after his Masters win.
7. Antonio Banderas - Actor
Hollywood Actor Antonio Banderas may be famous for his voice as Puss in the Puss in Boots films and other big movies, but he is also one of the biggest Real Madrid celebrity fans. Another honorary member of the club, Banderas, when he is back in his native country of Spain, will try to catch a game at the Santiago Bernabeu.
8. Placido Domingo - Artist and Conductor
Famous Spanish conductor Placido Domingo supported Real Madrid despite his father being half Catalan and half Aragonese and his mother being from Basque. Domingo wrote the club's famous centenary hymn, which was performed live at the stadium for the club's 100th anniversary.
9. Rafael Nadal - Former Professional Tennis Player
Rafael Nadal, one of the most outstanding Spanish athletes ever, has been an avid Real Madrid supporter. This was despite being a Barcelona fan at a young age, with his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, playing for Barca in the 1990s. After retiring in November 2024, Real Madrid released a statement congratulating him on his career.
10. Viggo Mortensen - Actor and Musician
American actor and Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortenson is a huge soccer fan and adores Real Madrid. Whenever he can, he makes the trip to Madrid to watch Los Blancos play. He has even been known to speak out about his opinions, once criticizing former manager Jose Mourinho and his tactics at the club.
Recommended
Rodri Opens Up On Real Madrid And Vinicius Jr Snubbing Ballon d'Or Gala
Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Adds To His Impressive List of Awards