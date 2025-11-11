Real Madrid Legend Backs Vinicius Jr. After El Clasico Controversy

It’s been over two weeks since the El Clásico controversy that saw Vinícius Jr.’s antics after being substituted in the 62nd minute. The Brazilian was visibly upset and was seen yelling in displeasure while storming past head coach Xabi Alonso and down the tunnel.

Most of the media coverage involved criticism of the 26-year-old Real Madrid forward, with very few comments backing Vinícius Jr.

Former Real Madrid player and club legend José Antonio Camacho has spoken on El Larguero and stood up for Vinícius Jr. when many others have not. Despite the incident having happened over two weeks ago, Camacho felt the need to raise some points about the situation.

Camacho Believes Vini Jr. Reaction was Blown Out of Proportion

José Antonio Camacho showed full support for Vinícius Jr. — not for his actions, but in response to the media’s reaction. The former Los Blancos player pointed out that such behavior is a regular occurrence in the game and that everyone should calm down.

";Maybe I'd call him and ask if he'd forgotten my name or something. It's not a big deal, really, because it's not going to escalate. In the end, it's very difficult. The biggest problem is that even the smallest thing is blown out of proportion, and everyone should try to calm down." José Antonio Camacho

Camacho spent 15 seasons in Madrid and also earned over 80 caps for Spain. He believes that Vinícius Jr. will have understood that his reaction was wrong and that there are many teammates who also want to get on the field.

"I think it's more of a spur-of-the-moment thing, but you also have to know who he is and really understand the player. Because this doesn't just happen with this type of player, it happens with many. From the one who kicks a bottle to the one who takes it out on the bench. It's a way of letting off steam in that moment. I'm sure that in five minutes nothing will be wrong and he'll understand that there are many teammates and that everyone has to play." José Antonio Camacho

That is exactly what he did just a few days after the incident. Vinícius Jr. took to social media to issue an apology to his teammates, the club, and the fans for his actions. He did leave out the name of his head coach, but that could have been a genuine mistake. For now, everything seems stable, but it could be bubbling under the surface.

