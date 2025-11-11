Cristiano Ronaldo Could Break FIFA World Cup Record After Confirming 2026 Involvement

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, will make his final appearances in a Portuguese shirt in 2026, as he has confirmed his retirement plans regarding international football.

The Al Nassr frontman confirmed to CNN that his outing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America will be the end of his international career. Set to captain his national team, it will be Ronaldo's last throw of the dice to be crowned a world champion.

Portugal could confirm their participation in the tournament on Thursday, when they travel to Dublin, Ireland. A win would guarantee a finals appearance, while a draw would ensure the safety of a play-off round, both with a game to spare.

Although his 2026 outing at the World Cup will be his last, Ronaldo will still be setting records from the moment he sets foot on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Break Record For Most Appearances At Different World Cup Tournaments In 2026

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Given that Ronaldo and Portugal qualify for the World Cup, and Ronaldo makes an appearance at the competition, he will break the record for the most appearances at different tournaments.

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006, becoming the youngest Portuguese goalscorer at the tournament at 21. Four years later, Ronaldo would be the captain of the national side in South Africa, as he led his Portugal side out in 2010.

A third appearance at a World Cup would come in 2014, as he became the first Portugal player to feature and score in three consecutive tournaments.

In 2018, Ronaldo's Portugal side went into the tournament as European champions, but they could not build on their continental success in Russia.

Jun 15, 2018; Sochi, Russia; Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain | Sipa USA-Imagn Images

Featuring for Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo tied the record for most appearances at individual tournaments. Other players who reached this milestone include Lothar Matthäus, Andrés Guardado, Antonio Carbajal, Rafael Marquez, and rival Lionel Messi, who also featured at a fifth World Cup in 2022.

In 2022, Ronaldo became the first-ever player to score in five tournaments. However, by just appearing at the 2026 World Cup, he will be the first individual to play at six different tournaments.

Lionel Messi may also join Ronaldo in breaking the record. However, the Argentine's participation in the finals in 2026 has not yet been confirmed. The reigning world champions have already confirmed their place at the tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

