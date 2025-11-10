Journalist Reveals One Thing That Will Define Xabi Alonso's First Season at Real Madrid

We are 16 games into the 2025-26 season for Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso. It's been mostly good, but there have been some concerns, especially over the last two games. After a decent showing at the Club World Cup in the summer, two games without a win have heaped some pressure on the Spanish coach.

Despite the media raising concerns about the team and possible friction between Alonso and the players, the team leads the league by 3 points. There is a long way to go before we see trophies decided, and many would suggest Alonso will be judged on that.

That is not the opinion of journalist Roberto Gómez, who believes there will be one major problem that will define Alonso's first season at the club and how he handles it.

Xabi Alonso Judged on Vinicius Jr. Situation

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Journalist Roberto Gómez spoke on the Radio Marca show 'La Tribu' after the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid game. He has several things to say about the draw and how Los Blancos are playing under Alonso. However, none of those he believes will be the main reason the coach will be judged.

It will come down to how he handles the growing situation with Vinicius Jr., which looks to be volatile after just a few months working together.

"Whatever he wins, whatever he loses, whatever he draws, that situation with Vinicius is going to define his entire season." Roberto Gómez

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It's been a different few months for the Brazilian, who has started on the bench several times. It's something that hasn't happened before, and under Xabi Alonso, it's been a recurring issue, even bringing him off after around 60 minutes in most matches. Before the last two games, the Brazilian was averaging just over 60 minutes a game.

In the El Clasico, he was visibly frustrated when he was brought off, storming off down the tunnel. He later apologized for his actions, but there does seem to be friction between the two. It also does not help that he has yet to sign a new contract, despite being offered a few times now.

It is all bubbling under the surface and feels as if things are not sorted; it could blow up. That is why Gómez may believe Alonso could be judged by how he handles the matter. Vini Jr. is a strong personality, and if the coach does not handle it right, the hierarchy may feel he is not strong enough for the job.

