Borussia Dortmund Show Interest in Real Madrid Star with €70 Million Release Clause

When it comes to young players, Real Madrid are very good at keeping hold of their brightest stars. Even when they do let them move on at a young age, they keep tabs, and if they feel they have blossomed, they bring them back to the club for a reduced fee.

With all the star names on the squad, it can be difficult for academy players to break in. Recent players such as Raul Asencio and Gonzalo Garcia have, but in turn, also found it hard to get minutes.

Los Blancos have one youth prospect they are incredibly excited about. Joan Martinez is an exciting center-back who the club feels has a bright future. However, teams also see his talents and are looking to sign the Spaniard.

Borussia Dortmund Interested in Joan Martinez

According to a report from The Athletic, German side Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Joan Martinez. They are not the only team, as they have joined a whole list of European teams that like the 18-year-old.

Any chance of a deal looks tough to make, but Los Blancos believe the teenager could offer something to the team in the future, so much so that they have a €70 Million Release Clause inserted into the player's contract. The Valencia-born defender is also keen to stay at the club, as he wants to play for the best.

Martinez has just returned from a serious injury that has kept him out of action for over a year. The club is taking it slowly as they don't want to rush him with his minutes, causing a relapse. If the injury had not occurred, he may have already been elevated to the first team squad.

If Dortmund wants to open negotiations with the player, they must trigger the huge release clause. That's also a stumbling block, as it's not a fee the German club are used to paying for just one player, especially one who is unproven.

The one thing that may happen if Los Blancos decide to sell is that they do a similar deal to the one they did when they sold Nico Paz to Como. They inserted a 50% sell-on for the Argentine, with a buy-back option. That is something they could do with Martinez, but that likely does not happen until after the summer of 2026, giving him a chance to break into the first team.

