Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Picks Cristiano Ronaldo And Three Other Real Madrid Players For His Dream 5-A-Side Team
Spanish tennis sensation and world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz is a known Real Madrid fan. So when he was asked to pick his dream 5-a-side team, you know Los Blancos players would feature.
Alongside three other Real Madrid legends, Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, and Zinedine Zidane, Alcaraz had arguably the greatest player to wear the white shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo up top. He also had one Barcelona player make his five players.
Real Madrid Fan Carlos Alcaraz Has Room For One Barcelona Player
Alongside the Real Madrid players in his team, Carlos Alcaraz selected former Barcelona and Spanish great Andres Iniesta in his team with a 1-1-2-1 formation.
The current Wimbledon and French Open champion is a known Real Madrid fan, so picking a Barcelona player was a surprise. However, he is also Spanish, so he will get a pass from Real Madrid fans, with Iniesta being one of the greatest players for La Roja.
As a tennis player on the tour, Alcaraz doesn't have much free time, but when he does, he is often seen at Real Madrid games. He even dropped the Jude Bellingham celebration after winning his quarterfinal game in the 2023 US Open, going on to win the tournament.
The 21-year-old will be in action this week at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, looking to add another prestigious trophy to his ever-growing collection.
