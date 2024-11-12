Revealed: How Real Madrid And Vinicius Jr Found Out He Wouldn't Win the Ballon d'Or 2024

🇧🇷 Vinicius in 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟰:



26 goals ⚽️

13 assists 🅰️

LaLiga 🏆🇪🇸

Supercopa 🏆🇪🇸

Champions League 🏆🇪🇺

UEFA Super Cup 🏆🇪🇺

UCL final goal 🔥

LaLiga Team of the Season 👏

UCL Team of the Season 👏



2nd in Ballon d'Or 🥈👀 pic.twitter.com/uSgIS45Ey8