Revealed: How Real Madrid And Vinicius Jr Found Out He Wouldn't Win the Ballon d'Or 2024
A recent report from Spanish outlet Relevo has revealed that Vinicius Jr found out about not winning the Ballon d'Or through a teammate's entourage. Vinicius was one of the favorites to win the award in 2024, but Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was crowned the winner during the ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
Vinicius held a party the night before in his house as some of his friends gathered to celebrate what seemed like an inevitable Ballon d'Or win. However, the situation changed when the Real Madrid chiefs appeared at his house. A long meeting took place and Vinicius was informed that the club directors have received information that Rodri will win the Ballon d'Or.
A Real Madrid player's entourage was reportedly told by France Football that Rodri was going to become the eventual winner of the Ballon d'Or in 2024.
After being informed of the news, the Los Blancos camp, including president Florentino Perez, decided to skip the gala in Paris. This was a sign of protest from the club as they believed their Brazilian number 7 was the deserving winner of the award.
MORE: Manchester City Star Rodri Names Real Madrid Player He’d Have Voted For Ahead Of Vinicius Jr At Ballon d’Or 2024
Vinicius Jr was influential for Real Madrid in 2023-24
Vinicius Jr had a fantastic 2023-24 season for Real Madrid, helping the club win La Liga as well as the UEFA Champions League last season. He scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions last term. He was the main protagonist in Carlo Ancelotti's team winning two trophies. The consensus was that those performances had given Vinicius the advantage to win the award in 2024.
However, Rodri, apart from winning the Premier League with Manchester City, played a pivotal role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. Vinicius, meanwhile, wasn't as influential on the international stage as Brazil crashed out of Copa America 2024 quarter-finals with a penalty shootout loss against Uruguay.
Recommended
L'Equipe Journalist Makes Stunning Claims About Kylian Mbappe's Mental And Emotional State
Real Madrid Rule Out Legend's Return Despite Eder Militao’s Injury [Report]