Real Madrid Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Posts Throwback Child Photos On 22nd Birthday
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga recently shared a birthday special throwback post on his Instagram.
Camavinga turned 22 on Sunday, November 10. He celebrated the occasion on social media by posting a photo of himself as a kid. A fresh-faced Camavinga could be seen in the collage of photos that he posted from his childhood. Checkout the entire series of photos below:
Camavinga joined Real Madrid in 2021 from Stade Rennais and has since made 152 appearances for the club. He has already won ten trophies with the team, including two Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles. The young midfielder has recently suffered from injury issues, including a knee injury at the start of the 2024-25 season.
He has made seven appearances so far this campaign, picking up one assist. Camavinga, who is contracted with Real Madrid until 2029, is already a mainstay in the France national team, making 21 appearances for Les Bleus.
More: Luka Modric Shares Hilarious Birthday Wish To Real Madrid Teammate Eduardo Camavinga On Social Media
Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga joins France camp in style
Camavinga has joined France's national team for the upcoming international break. Didier Deschamps' team will play Israel on November 14 and Italy on November 17. While Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is not in the squad for the games, Camavinga is in the team. The youngster turned up to training in style for the upcoming matches.
In a recent video that surfaced on social media, Camavinga could be seen coming out of a car with his hooded jacket. Checkout the clip below:
Recommended
Real Madrid Provide Major Update On Two Injured Players
Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Picks Cristiano Ronaldo And Three Other Real Madrid Players For His Dream 5-A-Side Team