Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Nominated For The BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2024 Award
Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has had an excellent 2024. He won the La Liga title and Champions League in his first season and the Supercopa de Espana and Uefa Super Cup with his new club.
Bellingham also helped his national side to a Euro Final, scoring key goals and contributing heavily throughout the competition. His achievements have merited a nomination for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 award, a coveted award in the United Kingdom.
Jude Bellingham on a Six-Athlete Shortlist for the Award
Jude Bellingham is looking to be the third consecutive soccer player to lift the award; the previous two were from the England women's soccer team. Paris Saint-Germain women's goalkeeper Mary Earps won in 2023, while Arsenal midfielder Beth Mead won in 2022.
The Englishman will face a challenge to finish first, coming up against Olympic Gold medalists. The favorites are Keely Hodgkinson (800m) and Alex Yee (triathlon). The other nominees are 17-year-old Darts phenomenon Luke Littler, paralympic great Dame Sarah Storey, and cricketer Joe Root.
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year was first awarded in 1954. Nominees must be British or reside in the United Kingdom and play a significant amount of their sport. A public vote decides the winner.
The last men's soccer player to win the award was Ryan Giggs, a Welsh and Manchester United winger, in 2009. Former Real Madrid players David Beckham (2001) and Michael Owen (1998) also won the award.
Recommended
Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid Legends Cristiano Ronaldo And Karim Benzema In Exclusive Club After Girona Goal
Video Shows Tense Moment Between Kylian Mbappe And Jude Bellingham During Real Madrid’s Defeat to Athletic Club