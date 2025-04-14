Two Real Madrid Players Needed Separating During Training Session (Report)
It's been a tough week for Real Madrid, although it did get a little better with a 1-0 win over Alavés in La Liga. However, it was not vintage Los Blancos, and Kylian Mbappe saw red for a bad tackle in the first half.
Before the win, Real had suffered back-to-back losses, first against Valencia in the league, then a shocking 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final.
It has caused a lot of tension in the team and spilled out onto the training ground. A report from El Chiringuito TV (h/t MundoDeportivo) has revealed that teammates Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger needed to be separated during the Friday session.
The report said it was a significant argument between the two crucial players, one that other players calmed down after they confronted each other. It's a usual thing that can happen in soccer, but it shows the pressure on the player's shoulders right now.
Los Blancos are on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League unless they can overturn the huge deficit against Arsenal. They also trail Barcelona in La Liga by four points, with an El Clasico coming in several weeks.
The expectations for Real Madrid are considerably higher than those of other clubs, so the media and fans can get on the players' backs when it's not going well. They also expect this, but it can affect players differently.
I'm sure both will have shaken hands and forgotten about the spat head of the massive game against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.
