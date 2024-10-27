Real Madrid Open Investigation After Barcelona Star Faces Racist Attack
Real Madrid have issued a statement after Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal faced racist attacks at the Santiago Bernabeu during the El Clasico on Saturday, October 26.
Hansi Flick's side earned a commanding 4-0 win in the match. Robert Lewandowski (54', 56'), Yamal (77'), and Raphinha (84') found the back of the net for La Blaugrana.
Yamal was reportedly subject to vile racist chants from fans following his goal, the third of the match. Los Blancos have now issued a statement on the same, pledging to take strong action against the matter. Their release read:
"Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium. Real Madrid has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken."- Real Madrid
The game at the Bernabeu, meanwhile, didn't go according to plan for the all whites. Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half but Barcelona put their noses in front through an early Lewandowski brace in the second half. Goals from Yamal and Raphinha secured that Carlo Ancelotti's side had no way back into the match.
Flick's side are now six points clear of their arch rivals with 30 points from 11 La Liga games. Defending champions Real Madrid remain second but have ground to cover as they trail the league leaders by six points.
