Real Madrid Plot Swoop For Youngster Who Is Drawing Comparisons With Barcelona’s Pedri
According to a report by Diario AS, Real Madrid are interested in 17-year-old Tenerife midfielder Aaron Martin, who has been dubbed the new version of Barcelona midfielder Pedri. Los Blancos are keen on strengthening their youth ranks and have reportedly identified Martin as a player who can deepen the squad's Castilla and first team talent pools.
He is following in the footsteps of Pedri and was handed his professional debut by Pepe Mel, the same man who handed Pedri his debut. In his eight professional appearances, Martin has impressed and has also scored a goal. His passing range and precise right foot are Martin's main strengths.
Martin is expected to cost around $2 million in the transfer market. Real Madrid, though, are not the only top La Liga club interested in the teenage sensation. Andalusian side Sevilla are also reportedly taking note of Martin's career trajectory, meaning the player has already become a sought-after prospect in Spanish football.
Barcelona midfielder Pedri came close to joining Real Madrid as a youngster
Real Madrid turned down the chance to sign Pedri as a youngster. The Barcelona and Spain midfielder revealed in 2020 that he was told that his level wasn't right for Los Merengues. Reflecting on the matter, Pedri told El Larguero:
I went to try out with Real Madrid but they told me I wasn't at the right level. I thank those who told me that I wouldn't make it, now I am in the team that I have always loved. Putting on a Madrid shirt was strange, I have always gone with Barcelona's.- Pedri
Pedri, though, has turned out to be a fantastic player for Barcelona and Spain over the years. Hence, Real Madrid might not want to let go of another gem in the form of Martin.
