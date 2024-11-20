Surprise Premier League Team Eye January Loan Deal for Real Madrid Youngster Endrick
Brazilian starlet Endrick joined Real Madrid this past summer after turning 18, allowing him to officially move from Brazilian club Palmeiras. Los Blancos had their eye on him long before, reaching an agreement in 2022.
Since arriving, Endrick's game time has been limited, understandably, with so much forward talent at the club. Several teams outside Spain, including the Premier League's bottom team, Southampton, have been linked with a January loan move for the Brazilian.
No Reports to Suggest Endrick Will Leave in January
Although the Real Madrid powers have not mentioned anything regarding the rumors, they continue to flood in, with Premier League Southampton and Italian side AS Roma mentioned as possible destinations. The Saints are a strange rumor, as the team sits bottom of the Premier League.
At just 18, Endrick is still settling into life away from his home country. Changes like these can take some players time to adapt, especially for young players. After a few appearances early in the season, he has not seen much action, which has upset Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez.
If Real Madrid were to loan out Endrick, the feeling is it would be to a Spanish club. Moving to another country six months after arriving in Spain would likely be the wrong decision.
The Real Madrid board has not commented on the rumors around Endrick, but given the number of stories, something will be said sooner rather than later.
