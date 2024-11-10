Real Madrid Rule Out Legend's Return Despite Eder Militao’s Injury [Report]
Real Madrid are not looking to bring Sergio Ramos back to the club despite Eder Militao suffering a season ending ACL injury.
The Brazilian defender picked up an ACL and meniscus injury during the recent 4-0 win against Osasuna on Saturday, November 10. With David Alaba already sidelined, Carlo Ancelotti was forced to call up Raul Asencio from the youth team.
Asencio impressed and bagged an assist but there are suggestions that Los Blancos need defensive reinforcement. As a result, the club have been linked with players like Aymeric Laporte and more. Club legend Guti suggested that bringing Ramos back is a good possibility. Ramos' return, though, is off the cards, as latest reports suggest.
As per AS, Real Madrid are unsure whether 38-year-old Ramos can still handle the physical toll of playing at the highest level. The former club captain, though, uploaded a social media video showcasing his fitness. He posted a video of himself running uphill, which has been considered as cryptic by many.
Checkout the clip below.
Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid career at a glance
Real Madrid are a club with legendary players over the years. Sergio Ramos is among the modern greats for the club and in his heydey he was considered as one of the best defenders in the world.
Ramos made 671 appearances for Los Blancos and apart from his exceptional defensive contributions, he scored 101 goals and provided 40 assists.
A FIFA World Cup winner and two-time European champion with Spain, Ramos won 22 trophies with Los Blancos. Four UEFA Champions League trophies, five La Liga titles, and more are among his biggest accolades in an exceptional career.
