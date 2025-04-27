Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger Responds After Receiving Red Card While Off The Pitch
Real Madrid missed out on the Copa del Rey trophy on Saturday, losing to rivals Barcelona 3-2 after extra time. A 116th-minute strike from Jules Kounde secured the win for the Catalan side.
The late goal meant Real Madrid had little time to find an equalizer, resulting in frustration as the time ticked down. Those feelings boiled over onto the sidelines when Kylian Mbappe was adjudged to have fouled a Barca player while trying to start an attack.
Lucas Vazquez and Antonio Rudiger were shown red cards while not being on the pitch, seen shouting abuse at the officials and needing to be held back by teammates. Rudiger was videoed throwing an object towards the referee and being held back by 3-4 staff members and players.
After his emotions had calmed, the German took to Instagram to apologize for his actions during the game's final moments.
There's definitely no excuse for my behavior last night. I'm very sorry for that. We played a very good game from the 2nd half on. After 111 minutes i was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle i did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone i have disappointed last night.- Antonio Rudiger
Rudiger will receive a one-game ban for his red card, but the punishment may not stop there. El Partidazo de COPE have reported that the experienced center-back could miss the rest of the season if the RSFF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) issues a heavy sanction for his actions.
It would be a massive blow for Real Madrid, who head into the final five games of the season looking to claw back the four-point deficit at the top of the La Liga standings.
