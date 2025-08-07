Real Madrid's Fede Valverde Still Believes It's a Dream to Achieve Club Honor

The 2025-26 season is around two weeks away for Real Madrid, with the players starting pre-season training this past week. Midfielder Fede Valverde played more games than any other player for the club last season, an astounding 65 games. He will be crucial again for the white club as they look to wrestle back the league title from Barcelona.

The Uruguayan spoke to the club (per Real Madrid) ahead of the new season, and still can't believe he is one of the captains at the club, but he is also proud to wear the famous white shirt.

I'm proud to wear this shirt again and to be one of the captains. It's a dream that every kid has when they love football and start playing the game. Today, I'm wearing it and I'm enjoying it with my family. Sometimes it's hard to believe that I'm one of the captains of this club, but the important thing is to enjoy every moment as if it were the last one. Fede Valverde

IMAGO / Sportimage

Fede Valverde Happy to be Back Ahead of the New Season

Despite the off-season and just a short time away from the field to relax with family and friends, Valverde is ready for the new season. He spoke about what the team is working on under the new head coach Xabi Alonso.

We have to make the most of every workout, every morning or afternoon that we train, to the fullest. We know that it's our fuel for the whole year, to get energy and be focused on what the coach wants.



A lot of tactics, mainly. We worked a lot on pressing, staying together, playing the ball a lot and getting to know each other better. New players have come in. We've had a tournament in the middle, but there's also still a lot of work to be done on getting to know each other. We need to be more together when it comes to defending and attacking, that's what we're working on at the moment. Fede Valverde

