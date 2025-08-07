Real Madrid Star Nominated For Prestigious Kopa Award Alongside Nine Others

The Kopa Trophy is an award that is presented to the best player under the age of 21 in November, alongside the Ballon d'Or. The award is named after French footballer Raymond Kopa, the winner of the 1958 Ballon d'Or. It has been revealed that a Real Madrid player has made this 2025 shortlist, but it's mainly for his performances for another club.

News signing Dean Huijsen has been nominated alongside nine other young (per Olympics.com), exciting players. Huijsen, who signed from Bournemouth this summer, had an excellent first season in the Premier League, resulting in his dream move to Los Blancos. The 19-year-old has also been rewarded for being seen as a top player under the age of 21 in the world.

PSG Player Favorite to Scoop the Award

The 2024 winner, Lamine Yamal, has made the list again, alongside Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsi. Two PSG players who won the UEFA Champions League are on the list: Joao Neves and Desire Doue. The latter looks to be the favorite to win the award that is voted on by former Ballon d'Or winners.

This year's award may have come too early for Dean Huijsen. However, at just 20 years old, he will have another full season to try to scoop the prize. Current Los Blancos players Jude Bellingham (2023) and Kylian Mbappe (2018) have won the award previously, but not while they were playing for the club.

Arda Guler finished second to Yamal last season and Eduardo Camavinga in 2022, finishing runner-up to another Barcelona star in Gavi. Los Blancos will have plenty of players looking to make the shortlist in 2026, including new signing Franco Mastantuono and players such as Endrick and Arda Guler.

