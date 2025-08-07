Real Madrid Transfer News: Diaz, Rodrygo, Garcia, Carreras & More - August 7, 2025

Real Madrid are looking to create some income through the sales of some of the players down the pecking order. However, a surprising name has emerged as being available to leave the club this season, with the youngster not in Xabi Alonso's plans.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Newcastle United are said to be interested in versatile Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz. The Premier League side, who have struggled securing targets this summer, are looking at offering up to $58 million (€50 million) for the Moroccan international. A move would depend on the sale of striker Aleksander Isak.- Fichajes

Despite wanting to fight for his place, Real Madrid have placed Raul Asencio on the transfer list. The breakout star from last season struggled during the Club World Cup, and Xabi Alonso has several players ahead of the 22-year-old. - Fichajes

Real Madrid are in active talks over a new contract for striker Gonzalo Garcia. The decision was made in July after the 21-year-old had an impressive showing at the Club World Cup, and could be handed the legendary No.9 jersey. - Fabrizio Romano

🚨 Real Madrid are in active talks over new deal for Gonzalo García.



Decision made in July about plan for striker to stay after excellent Club World Cup as top scorer.



New contract expected to be done as Gonzalo wants to stay… and wear legendary #9 shirt. pic.twitter.com/LecqxsvSUZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2025

Arsenal are looking to explore a move for Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze, but still have hopes of signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The Gunners are hopeful they can convince Los Blancos to let the Brazilian leave on a season-long loan deal. - The Times

Liverpool are weighing up a move for PSG winger Bradley Barcola, and if successful, it could mean the Parisians move for a Real Madrid player. Rodrygo has been linked to several clubs, and Luis Enrique is said to be a big fan of the Brazilian, and would make a move if Barcola were to leave. - Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid news signing Alvaro Carreras has heaped praise on head coach Xabi Alonso. The Spanish left-back, who signed from Benfica, has been impressed, saying, "He does things the way they should be." Carreras also commented about the level at the club being very high, which will help him improve. - Real Madrid TV

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Asencio, Vitinha, Garcia, Mendy & More - August 6, 2025

New Contract 'All But Complete' for Real Madrid Forward (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Garcia, Rodri, Rodrygo & More - August 5, 2025