It's been a common theme for Real Madrid to include a 50% sell-on clause in academy players when they transfer out of the club. It has brought in extra funds, and it also allows Los Blancos to bring back the player for a cut-price deal.

Jacobo Romano is one of the latest players to have the same contract, as he has joined Serie A side Como this summer. Real Madrid have done previous business with the Italian side, having sold midfielder Nico Paz to Cesc Fabregas' side. The young Argentinian is receiving interest from the Premier League, but an offer has been declined.

Tottenham Hotspur Have Offer Rejected for Nico Paz

According to top Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Como have rejected a $46 million (€40 million) bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Nico Paz. It would have meant Real Madrid would have pocketed half of the fee, having a 50% sell-on clause in his contract when he left in 2024.

The young Argentinian impressed in his debut season in Italy, helping Como finish mid-table in their debut season in the top flight. Paz scored six goals and added nine assists in 35 Serie A appearances during the 2024-25 season. It put plenty of clubs on notice, including Real Madrid, who were reportedly interested in bringing him back to the club this summer.

If the report is correct, it will be interesting to see if the Spurs make another offer. The club is potentially looking for a creative midfielder with the recent devastating news that James Maddison has torn his ACL. The London club had looked at bringing in Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White but saw their efforts blocked.

We can confirm that James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee.



We will be supporting you every step of the way, Madders 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 7, 2025

The Real Madrid hierarchy will be hoping that they go back with an improved bid so they can bring in additional money after spending over $175 million (€150 million). The club will likely sell more players to reduce transfer turnover, but extra money from Como selling Paz would be a bonus for the white club.

