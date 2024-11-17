Real Madrid's Latest Training Kit Revealed in Leaked Image [Photo]
Real Madrid's training kit for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign has been leaked by Footy Headlines.
According to the soccer site, the new Adidas-made kit features the reverse color scheme of Los Blancos' current training outfit, with navy blue as the main color. The logos and collar are light blue, while the signature Adidas side panels are orange.
The primary color of Real Madrid's current training attire is white. It also features a navy blue collar, navy blue logos, and orange sleeves.
Below is an image of the leaked training kit for the second half of Real Madrid's 2024/25 season.
The report suggests that the new Real Madrid training attire will be available from late 2024 to early 2025.
Although it has yet to be confirmed when Real Madrid players will start wearing the new training kit, the team will likely use it for the first time ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Mallorca on January 9, 2025.
Meanwhile, Footy Headlines also recently revealed that Real Madrid's third kit for the 2025/26 season would be predominantly blue. The strip would resemble the team's away attire from the 2013/14 campaign.
Images of that new kit have yet to surface, but Footy Headlines suggested that Adidas would incorporate its iconic Trefoil logo on it.
