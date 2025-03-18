Latest Update On Real Madrid Defender's Injury Ahead Of Leganes Clash
Real Madrid has struggled with defensive injuries, and an earlier report suggested that Fran Garcia is set to be absent for the March 29 clash with Leganes in La Liga.
This would be a disaster for Carlo Ancelotti given Ferland Mendy is also out injured, so a center-back or midfielder would likely have had to be used in that role.
Garcia picked up a groin injury in the dying moments of the 2-1 win over Villarreal before the international break. A report today from MARCA suggested that there is very little chance that he will be fit in time to face Leganes.
Now, a report from COPE has said that Garcia should be able to recover in time as the international break will allow him sufficient time to focus entirely on the injury.
It remains to be seen just how fast Garcia's recovery will really be, but the prime candidate to fill in at left-back would be Eduardo Camavinga. Another possibility would be 18-year-old defender Valde, who was an unused substitute against Villarreal.
