Real Madrid Scouts Begin Hunt For 'The New Modric' Despite Contract Discussions
Luka Modric will go down in history as one of the greatest midfielders to play the game and one of the best players in Real Madrid's history.
The Croatian is still operating at a high level for Los Blancos but at 39 years old, it is no secret that his career will come to an end soon. Also, he will be out of contract at Real Madrid when the season comes to an end.
MORE: Liverpool-Linked Bundesliga Star Favors Premier League Move Over Real Madrid
According to a report from Relevo, the Real Madrid scouting team has set itself the task of finding 'the new Luka Modric', although there is an awareness that he is an irreplaceable type of player. The plan is to find a player with as many of Modric's characteristics as possible.
Despite his age, the report claims that Modric is not even considering retirement yet and has his mind set on the 2026 World Cup. He is therefore keen to extend his contract with Real Madrid by another year, but the decision is not going to be taken by the club until May.
There was a hope that Arda Guler could grow into a Modric-type player but he now has more of an attacking profile and has struggled for regular minutes under Carlo Ancelotti.
The report does not name any players that Real Madrid could be pursuing to replace Modric, but does confirm that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal's William Saliba are targets for the summer.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
James Rodriguez Reveals How Florentino Perez Motivated Him to Join Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe Dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario Comparisons After Villarreal Brace
When is the Last El Clasico Between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 2024/25 La Liga Season?
Kylian Mbappe Nears Impressive Real Madrid Record Held By Ivan Zamorano