Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Takes Swipe at La Liga Officiating When Asked About European Referees
The UEFA Champions League knockout stages are always high profile. However, when Real Madrid is set to take on its bitter rivals Atletico, it adds an extra layer.
Forward Vinicius Jr. was asked about refereeing in Europe ahead of the game. The Brazilian complimented the officials' job while taking a swipe at La Liga.
Referees in Europe are more supportive of players who put on a show and that is important for us. They will punish people who kick us and stop the game. We don’t like to talk about them, but it is important for us that they whistle well.- Vinicius Jr.
The 24-year-old has consistently had disagreements with officials, more so in Spain. The Brazilian is talented and sometimes feels he is fouled more than other players due to his ability.
MORE: Vinicius Jr Gives Reason Why He Skipped the Ballon d’Or Ceremony
It means that during the game, he becomes frustrated when no foul is given, leading to an exchange with the referee. This gets him into trouble as only the captain of each team is supposed to speak with the officiating team during the match.
Vinicius was asked about his reactions on the field, explaining that he is trying to improve in every game he plays.
When the referees don’t give the other players a card, but they give me one for protesting for the first time. It’s normal during the game to be excited and want to win. I do a lot of things I shouldn’t do, but I’m improving with each game. The players transmit their calmness to me and I’m doing better. People forget that I’m only 24 years old and that I have a lot to learn.- Vinicius Jr.
