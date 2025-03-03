Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead of Champions League Clash
It's a repeat of the classic Champions League finals of 2014 and 2016, as Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday.
The Madrid derby has hosted many classic Champions League matches, with Los Blancos dominating the rivalry.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 4 Classic Champions League Matches
After the weekend's La Liga fixtures, domestically, Atleti sits one place above Real Madrid, but which team's stars would feature most in a combined XI between the teams (based on current form and available players)?
Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid Combined XI
GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian has represented Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in his career. Courtois is one of the world's best goalkeepers and so crucial to Real Madrid's recent success.
RB: Nahuel Molina - The right-back has made himself a mainstay for Diego Simeone over the last couple of years. Molina started in the World Cup final when Argentina triumphed in Qatar in 2022.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - Rudiger showed his importance in the last round against Man City, keeping Haaland quiet as Madrid went on to comfortably win.
CB: Raúl Asencio - So confident and assured for such a young age. Has dealt with the big games well throughout the season.
LB: Ferland Mendy - Ancelotti's preferred left-back in the Champions League. Solid defensively and started all but one Champions League game this season.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian is one of Madrid's underappreciated stars. He lets his peers shine while providing so much quality from the right-hand side.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul - The Argentine workhorse has consistently performed for Atletico since he signed in 2021.
CM: Fede Valverde - A unique skillset as a player who can do everything. Touch and go if he's fit for Tuesday, but Ancelotti will do everything to prepare him.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian is on top form in the Champions League this season, with seven goals and two assists.
ST: Antoine Griezmann - Griezmann has made 427 appearances for Atletico Madrid. He is a class act who is searching for his first Champions League title.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe stole the show in the last round with his hat-trick against Manchester City. Scored 14 goals already in 2025.
